Small-cap stock under ₹50 in focus as board sets date to consider fundraising proposal

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has scheduled a board meeting for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to evaluate fundraising options and to discuss possible acquisitions both in India and internationally.

Advertisement

“Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares/convertible warrants including but not limited to through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, through one or more permissible modes or issue of securities in any combination thereof etc. subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required,” said the company in its exchange filing.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stated in its exchange filing that the board may also consider holding an extraordinary general meeting or a postal ballot to obtain the shareholders' approval for the previously mentioned proposal, if necessary.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions specialises in the design, development, and marketing of computer software both in India and internationally, as well as offering various data processing services, which include computer consultancy, systems analysis, and programming and computer maintenance in India or abroad.

Advertisement

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has recently obtained a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India Pvt Ltd to deploy its state-of-the-art Outpatient Management System (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, the company revealed the successful completion of a notable US$ 3.20 million agreement to deliver its domestically developed AI-driven healthcare management solution, the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform, to a distinguished client based in the United States.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares experienced a drop of 1.79% on Wednesday's session, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹17.11 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹16.32 per share on the BSE. Over the last week, the stock declined by 2.71%. It has decreased by 58.50% over the past three months and has fallen 62.51% in the previous year.

Advertisement