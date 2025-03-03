Stock Market Today:Vipul Ltd, a small-cap stock trading under ₹50, has revealed plans to raise up to ₹49.75 Crores through a rights issue. Despite market fluctuations, the company seeks to bolster its equity base, inviting existing shareholders to participate in this funding opportunity.

Vipul Ltd -fundraising via rights issue details Vipul Ltd the small cap stocks prices under ₹50 has intimated the exchange around its fundraising plans via rights issue

Vipul Ltd on 28 February 2025 intimated the exchanges about the outcome for meeting of the right issue committee of the company which was held on the Friday.

Vipul Ltd s in its release said that this is to inform you that the Right Issue Committee of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, February 28, 2025 has considered and approved the Draft Letter of Offer for raising of funds through issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. I each ("Equity Shares") to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on a Rights basis as on record date, on such terms and at such price as may be decided by the Board (including Right Issue Committee) at a later date. The same as per Vipul Ltd subject to receipt of in-principle approval of BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), in accordance with the applicable laws including the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

Issue and allotment of Equity Shares of face value of Rs1/- each by Vipul Ltd to the existing Equity Shareholders of the Company on rights basis will be for an amount aggregating up to ₹49.75 Crores (Rupees Forty Nine Crore Seventy Five Lakh only).

THe Vipul Ltd share price on Monday on the BSE opened at ₹11.13. The opening of Vipul Ltd share price was flat since the stock had closed at ₹11.13 on Friday. The Vipul Ltd share price though saw highs of ₹11.58 however slipped to intraday lows of RS 10.58 also led by weakness in the stock market as Sensex corrected 400 points