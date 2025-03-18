Small-cap stock under ₹50: Delhi-NCR-based DII buys stake in this NBFC stock. Do you own?

Shares of Paisalo Digital witnessed a sharp rise of nearly 4 percent on Tuesday, March 18, after Delhi-NCR-based domestic institutional investor (DII), Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd., disclosed an increase in its stake in the company. The acquisition, which was carried out through the open market, added to the DII’s existing holding, indicating continued confidence in the non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Equilibrated Venture Cflow Increases Stake According to the regulatory filing under SEBI’s Regulation 29(2), Equilibrated Venture Cflow purchased 5,40,000 shares of Paisalo Digital in the open market. This acquisition accounts for 0.0599 percent of the company’s total share and diluted voting capital. The filing further confirmed that the transaction did not involve any encumbered shares or acquisitions through warrants, convertible securities, or other instruments.

As a result of this purchase, Equilibrated Venture Cflow’s total holding in Paisalo Digital increased to 14,07,37,205 shares. This represents 15.6007 percent of the company’s total share and diluted voting capital. Prior to the transaction, the DII held 14,01,97,205 shares, which accounted for 15.5409 percent of the total share and diluted voting capital.

Stock Price Performance Paisalo Digital’s stock gained momentum following the disclosure, rising by as much as 3.7 percent during the session. It hit its intraday high of ₹35.89 before paring some gains. However, despite the positive movement, the small-cap stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹86.82, recorded in April 2024. It has lost over 58 percent from that peak. The stock also touched its 52-week low of ₹34 in February 2025.

In the past year, Paisalo Digital has shed 49 percent of its value. The downward trend has continued into 2025, with the stock losing over 6 percent in March alone. This marks its fourth consecutive month of losses. It dropped more than 14 percent in February, 13 percent in January, and 2 percent in December 2024.