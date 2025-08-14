Small-cap stock under ₹50 edges higher after Q1 results. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under 50 edges higher after Q1 results. Do you own?

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Aug 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Shares of One Point One Solutions inched higher on Thursday's session after the Q1 Results. The company reported a net profit of 7.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. It reported net profit of 6.03 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's revenue rose 13.08% to 54.73 crore in Q1FY26 as compared to 48.40 crore in Q1FY25.

