Small-cap stock under ₹50 edges higher after Q1 results. Do you own?

Shares of One Point One Solutions inched higher on Thursday's session after the Q1 Results. The company reported a net profit of ₹7.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. It reported net profit of ₹6.03 crore in the year-ago period.
The firm's revenue rose 13.08% to ₹54.73 crore in Q1FY26 as compared to ₹48.40 crore in Q1FY25.
(more to come)
