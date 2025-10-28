Small-cap stock under ₹50 edges higher despite stock market sell-off

Despite the sell-off in the Indian stock market during Tuesday's trading session, October 28, small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions defied the market trend, edging higher by 1.2% to ₹24 apiece following the company's partnership with Orange Business Services to expand into the telecommunications sector.

The company announced today that it has entered into a Master Service Agreement with Orange Business Services India Technology Private Limited, a global leader in network and digital integration.

"Orange Telecom has been selected as an integration partner by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) to support the implementation of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology. As part of this collaboration, Orange is actively involved in launching a proof of concept (POC) for 5G FWA at the BSNL exchange located in Mindi, Visakhapatnam. BCSSL, acting as the principal partner for BSNL in this initiative, is spearheading the deployment of advanced 5G FWA solutions to enhance high-speed connectivity and network performance in the region," the company said in Tuesday's regulatory filing.

Commenting on the partnership, the Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited said, “By joining forces with Orange, BCSSL gains access to a wealth of experience, advanced infrastructure, and international network reach, all of which empower us to deliver world-class telecom solutions on an unprecedented scale. Our enhanced capabilities not only position us as a key player in the telecommunications sector but also enable us to unlock new opportunities for innovation, competitiveness, and exceptional value creation for our stakeholders.”

Reported strong performance in Q1 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reported strong earnings for the first quarter of FY26. The company posted a standalone net profit of ₹13.29 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 71.7% from ₹7.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue grew 45% to ₹154.39 crore from ₹106.47 crore YoY. On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter stood at ₹206.20 crore, showing a slight 11% YoY decline, primarily attributed to a temporary slowdown in subsidiary performance, particularly in the United States.

On the operational front, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reported standalone EBITDA of ₹18.79 crore, up 71.13% from ₹10.98 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter reached ₹21.35 crore, reflecting an 18% YoY increase from ₹18.80 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin improved by 186 basis points to 12.17% from 10.31% YoY.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend The small-cap IT company’s shares have remained under pressure over the last three months, losing 35% of their value.

In August 2025, it declined over 14%, its biggest monthly drop in five months after three consecutive months of gains. It had risen 8 percent in July, 45 percent in June, and 34 percent in May.

Before this streak, the scrip endured a prolonged slump, falling for nine straight months between August 2024 and April 2025.

Meanwhile, the recent crash has also impacted its year-to-date performance, with the stock down 52%. If the current trend continues toward the end of the year, it will mark the company’s first annual decline since 2022.