Small-cap stock under ₹50 edges higher despite weak trends on Dalal Street

17 Jun 2025
Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under 50 edged higher during the intraday trades on Tuesday despite weak trends on Dalal Street. Various business updates were announced by Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. 

Small-cap stock under 50: Hazoor Multi Projects Business update

Hazoor Multi Projects announced the outcome of the board meeting on the exchanges on Monday, 16 June 2025. As per the intimation to the Bombay Stock Exchange, or the BSE, Hazoor Multi Projects announced that its board has considered and approved the major business plans.

 

Shipbuilding and Engineering, Ship Repair and Maintenance, Maritime Industry, Shipping Logistics and Transport, Mining and Quarrying, Oil and Gas Industry, Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Extraction, Oilfield Equipment, Services, Drilling, Consulting, Trade, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, Environmental Engineering and Sustainability, including Waste Management, Hospitality, Lodging, Food and Beverage Services, and Related Travel and Tourism Services are among the sectors into which the Board has approved Hazoor Multi Projects' expansion of operations, as per the details in the release.

As per the release, the board has resolved to insert certain sub-clauses in the Memorandum of Association of the company in view of the above-said approvals for expansion of operations.

Small-cap stock under 50: Hazoor Multi Projects Dividend updates

Hazoor Multi Projects, a few days back, also recommended paying the shareholders a final dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 of Re.0.20/- per equity share with a face value of Re. 1/-, or 20%, considering the dividend announced and the face value of shares. The final dividend recommended by the company's board of directors is contingent upon shareholder approval at the subsequent annual general meeting (AGM), and if it is approved, it will be disbursed within the time frame specified under the law.

Small-cap stock under 50: Hazoor Multi Projects share price movement

Hazoor Multi Projects' share price opened at 40.99 levels on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, Axiscades' share price opened at 40.59 levels on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, the Hazoor Multi Projects share price was up almost 1% compared to the previous day's closing price of 40.59. The Hazoor Multi Projects share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 41.49, marking gains of more than 2% during the intraday trades on Tuesday.

