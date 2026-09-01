Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 5% upper circuit following stock market rebound

Small-cap stock below ₹50 Elitecon International share price gained 5% to hit its 5% upper circuit of ₹11.17 per share on the NSE, tracking a broader recovery in the domestic equity markets.

The stock's rise came as Dalal Street gathered momentum after a weak start to the session. The Sensex climbed more than 274 points, or 0.35%, to touch its intraday high of 77,231.57. The broader Nifty 50 also advanced around 63 points, or 0.26%, to an intraday high of 24,143.15.

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The market recovery followed encouraging domestic economic data, with India's GDP growing 7.8% year-on-year during the April-June quarter. The expansion exceeded forecasts, supported by stronger investment and manufacturing activity along with resilient consumer demand.

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“The Q1 GDP growth print at 7.8% is reassuring and indicates that we are on track to achieve 7% growth in FY27. Services and secondary sectors growing at 10% and 8.5% respectively reflect a robust economy which can deliver decent earnings growth in FY27. This has the potential to keep the market resilient, but in the near-term the global headwinds from elevated crude and excessive U.S. bond yields might impact the market negatively," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Elitecon International share price trend Elitecon International shares have come under heavy selling pressure, extending their decline across multiple timeframes amid weak market sentiment.

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The small-cap stock has fallen 19% in just 1 week and declined around 29% over the past month. The sell-off has been even sharper over longer periods, with the stock slipping 64% in 3 months and plunging 81% in 6 months.

Over the past 1 year, Elitecon International's share price has tanked more than 96%, highlighting the sharp reversal in the stock's performance.

Despite the steep recent correction, the stock's longer-term returns remain multibagger in nature. Over the past 5 years, Elitecon International has delivered returns of 965%.

The stock had climbed to its 52-week high of ₹311.60 in September 2025. However, it has now fallen sharply from those levels and touched its 52-week low of ₹10.12 in intra-day deals today.

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Elitecon International recent developments Elitecon International has strengthened its Board and senior management through eight key appointments as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its management and governance structure.

In an exchange filing dated August 17, the company said all appointments had taken effect from the same date. However, the appointments of the directors, including Managing Director Pradeep Kumar, remain subject to members’ approval within the timelines prescribed under applicable law.

Kumar has been elevated from Additional Executive Director to Managing Director for a five-year term ending August 13, 2031. The company has also appointed Prachi Gupta as Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Woman Director. Nisha and Suraj Singh have joined as Additional Directors and Non-Executive Independent Directors, while Paramjeet Singh Gulati has been appointed Additional Director and Executive Director.

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“The strengthened leadership structure includes three Additional Directors in the Non-Executive Independent category, including a Woman Independent Director, an Executive Director, the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Kumar as Managing Director from his existing position as Additional Executive Director, and the appointment of a Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel, designated as Compliance Officer, a Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, and a Secretarial Auditor,” the company said.

The appointments also include a Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel designated as Compliance Officer, a Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, and a Secretarial Auditor.

According to Elitecon, the new leadership brings expertise across governance, corporate law, securities regulations, financial oversight, operations and commercial management, while strengthening finance, compliance and day-to-day management.

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“In July, we had firmly outlined our intent to strengthen the Company’s Board and management with experienced independent directors and key managerial personnel. With these appointments, we have taken that commitment forward. The strengthened leadership brings experience across governance, compliance, finance and operations, providing a stronger foundation for the Company as it moves into its next phase of growth. We remain focused on building the right leadership and governance structure to support the Company’s long-term roadmap,” said Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, Elitecon International Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.