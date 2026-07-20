Small-cap stock under ₹50: Elitecon International shares jump 11% despite stock market crash amid US-Iran war jitters

Elitecon International share price jumped over 11% on Monday, despite a selloff in the broader Indian stock market. The small-cap stock surged as much as 11.08% to ₹19.85 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Elitecon International share price today came after the company provided an update on the progress towards restoration of its banking operations, amid the ongoing proceedings before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

On July 16, 2026, SEBI informed Elitecon International that a clarification had been issued to the concerned banks pursuant to the company’s request. The company has since received a communication from Kotak Mahindra Bank regarding removal of the lien or restriction from the company’s account maintained with it.

“This development will support the Company’s efforts to meet its legitimate commitments towards employees, vendors, customers and other stakeholders,” said.

Elitecon International said its immediate priorities include restoring normal access to its banking channels in accordance with SEBI’s clarification, regularising legitimate business payments, strengthening its workforce, progressing the financial reporting process for FY 2025–26 and pursuing business opportunities in a measured and responsible manner.

The company is also taking steps to reinforce its governance and compliance framework and to ensure timely fulfilment of its statutory and regulatory obligations, it added.

SEBI Order On March 30, 2026, SEBI had passed an ex parte Interim Order in the matter of Elitecon International, its promoter and certain other individuals. Among other directions, the Interim Order restricted debits from the bank accounts of the noticees, subject to the terms and exceptions specified therein.

The observations recorded in the Interim Order are expressly prima facie in nature, the investigation and related proceedings remain pending, and no final determination has been made.

The company has disputed the allegations and is exercising its rights through the regulatory process while continuing to comply with the applicable directions.

The restrictions on the company’s banking operations materially affected its ability to undertake ordinary business activities, process payments and meet operational commitments during the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had submitted a representation on July 10, 2026 to SEBI seeking appropriate operational relief. Following

“As banking and business operations progressively normalise, the Company also intends to undertake fresh hiring and evaluate new business initiatives in a measured and responsible manner,” it added.

Elitecon International Share Price Performance Elitecon International share price has fallen over 32% in one month, and has declined 58% in three months. The smallcap stock has plunged 75% in six months, and has cracked 85% over the past one year.