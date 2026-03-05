Small-cap stock under ₹50: Energy and logistics stock rises over 5%. Do you own?

Sindhu Trade Links share price jumped over 5% on Thursday, snapping six sessions of losses, amid strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 5.2% to ₹24.51 apiece on the BSE.

Sindhu Trade Links share price declined nearly 10% in the past six trading sessions. However, the stock rebounded with decent buying interest.

The rally in Sindhu Trade Links shares came amid a rebound in the Indian stock market today. The Sensex and Nifty 50 surged over half a percent after three sessions of sharp losses as the war in the Middle East escalated, with US and Israel striking Iran, rattling global equities.

Despite today’s gains, Sindhu Trade Links share price is still significantly lower than its 52-week high. The stock is down more than 37% from its 52-week high of ₹39.25 apiece hit on 07 July 2025. The stock touched a 52-week low of ₹12.90 apiece on 12 March 2025.

Technical Outlook Sindhu Trade Links share price is showing a weak technical structure, with the recent rise appearing more like a corrective pullback rather than the start of a new uptrend.

“On the daily chart, Sindhu Trade Links share price is merely retracing toward the declining 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs, which are acting as overhead resistance. Simultaneously, on the weekly timeframe the stock is resting near the 10, 20, and 50-week moving averages, a zone where supply typically re-emerges during downtrends. Momentum indicators remain subdued and do not yet confirm a sustainable reversal. Sentiment therefore stays bearish until stronger evidence of accumulation appears,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

According to Jain, any rally toward the ₹25 zone is likely to face selling pressure and should be viewed as an opportunity to lighten long exposure, with downside risk extending toward the ₹20 level if weakness persists.

Sindhu Trade Links Share Price Performance Sindhu Trade Links share price has fallen over 3% in one month, while the stock has rallied 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has jumped 71% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 920% over the past five years.

At 12:20 PM, Sindhu Trade Links share price was trading 3.65% higher at ₹24.15 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.