Small-cap stock under ₹50 extends rally for second straight session, rises 30% this month; do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of MIC Electronics Ltd rose 4.5% on Thursday, April 16, marking gains for the second consecutive session after the company secured fresh orders from Indian Railways.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Signal and Telecommunication department of the Nagpur Division within the Central Railway zone for the provision, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecom assets and passenger facilities, including IPIS, at Wardha station. The contract is estimated at around ₹1.12 crore and is scheduled for completion within six months.

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In addition, MIC Electronics has obtained a variation order from the Salem Division in the Southern Railway zone to implement Passenger Information Systems under the Amrit Bharat Scheme across several stations, along with five years of comprehensive maintenance, contributing approximately ₹1.09 crore in revenue.

These contracts, secured via local tenders, enhance the company's position in railway modernization, increase its order volume, and boost long-term revenue predictability through ongoing maintenance earnings.

MIC Electronics is active in the electronics and display solutions industry, particularly known for supplying passenger information and telecom systems to Indian Railways and various infrastructure projects.

The company emphasizes offering installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance services for information and communication equipment at railway stations in different zones across India.

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MIC Electronics share price today MIC Electronics share price today opened at ₹41.44 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹42.34 per share and an intraday low of ₹41.10 apiece.

Shares of MIC Electronics have delivered a strong short-term performance, reflecting positive investor sentiment. Over the past one week, the stock has gained 7.28%, while in the last two weeks it has surged 25.22%. The upward momentum has remained intact over a one-month period as well, with the stock rising 29.41%.

However, over a three-month horizon, gains have been relatively moderate at 7.20%, indicating a recent acceleration in price movement. Overall, the sharp rally in the near term suggests increased buying interest, likely supported by recent order wins and improved business visibility, positioning the stock as an outperformer in the small-cap segment.

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According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, MIC Electronics share price has seen sharp rally in last couple of weeks moving from a range of 30 to beyond 40 levels.

“While doing so, prices have reclaimed 89DEMA after a long time and RSI has broken above 60 indicating a strong positive momentum. In near term prices can extend towards previous swing high around 45 whereas 89ema can now act as support placed around 39 levels,” said Bhosale.

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