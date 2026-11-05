Small-cap stock under ₹50 for Diwali Muhurat Trading Samvat 2083: Indiabulls shares rise 85% in 2026! 20% more gains?

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 | Samvat 2083 stock pick: Indiabulls shares remained flat throughout the day, but the small-cap stock under ₹50 witnessed a strong rebound of around 4% against the intraday low of ₹30.50 per share. This was mainly due to the announcement of strong Q2 Results 2026, say experts. They said that Indiabulls' share price has been rallying throughout the year, delivering around 85% for long-term shareholders. They said that the rally in Indiabulls shares may continue, and the stock may touch ₹38 after the announcement of strong Q2 Results 2026.

Indiabulls Q2 Results 2026 review Speaking on Indiabulls' Q2 Results 2026, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Indiabulls has reported strong growth in net profit during the July to September 2026 quarter, both sequentially and yearly. The company has managed to contain its expenses from Q1FY27 to Q2FY27 by a huge margin, which is praiseworthy.”

On reasons for the continuous rally in Indiabulls shares in 2026, Anuj Gupta said, “Indiabulls Limited's share price rally in 2026—climbing over 80% to trade around ₹31.75 from its 52-week low of ₹8.90 —is driven by a major corporate restructuring, strategic deal announcements, and strong financial turnarounds.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that Indiabulls Q2 Results 2026 is expected to sustain the financial turnaround in the stock and predicted more upside in Indiabulls shares.

Indiabulls Q2 Results 2026 Indiabulls declared Q2 Results 2026 today during market hours. The company posted remarkable growth in net profit, both sequentially and year-over-year. The company reported a net profit of ₹151.12 crore, up over 100% YoY from ₹75.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Sequentially, the company posted 7.15% growth against the previous quarter's net profit of ₹141.02 crore.

In Q2 FY27, Indiabulls reported a total income of ₹336.39 crore, up over 31% YoY from the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Indiabulls share price target Expecting the rally in Indiabulls share price to continue, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Indiabulls shares are looking positive on the technical chart. Those who hold this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹28. On breaking above the resistance placed at ₹35, Indiabulls shares may come close to ₹38.”

On the suggestions to fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, “Fresh investors can also buy and hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹28 for the upside target of ₹38.”

Indiabulls' share price today is around ₹31.75 per share at around 2:45 PM on Thursday. This means stock market experts are predicting 20% gains for investors in Indiabulls shares. In YTD, Indiabulls shares have risen from ₹17.09 to ₹31.75 per share on the NSE, delivering more than 85% returns to long-term investors.