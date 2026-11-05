Small-cap stock under ₹50 for Diwali Muhurat Trading Samvat 2083: Indiabulls shares rise 85% in 2026! 20% more gains?

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 | Samvat 2083 stock pick: Indiabulls shares remained flat throughout the day, but the small-cap stock under ₹50 witnessed a strong rebound of around 4% against the intraday low of ₹30.50 per share. This was mainly due to the announcement of strong Q2 Results 2026, say experts. They said that Indiabulls' share price has been rallying throughout the year, delivering around 85% for long-term shareholders. They said that the rally in Indiabulls shares may continue, and the stock may touch ₹38 after the announcement of strong Q2 Results 2026.

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Indiabulls Q2 Results 2026 review Speaking on Indiabulls' Q2 Results 2026, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Indiabulls has reported strong growth in net profit during the July to September 2026 quarter, both sequentially and yearly. The company has managed to contain its expenses from Q1FY27 to Q2FY27 by a huge margin, which is praiseworthy.”

On reasons for the continuous rally in Indiabulls shares in 2026, Anuj Gupta said, “Indiabulls Limited's share price rally in 2026—climbing over 80% to trade around ₹31.75 from its 52-week low of ₹8.90 —is driven by a major corporate restructuring, strategic deal announcements, and strong financial turnarounds.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that Indiabulls Q2 Results 2026 is expected to sustain the financial turnaround in the stock and predicted more upside in Indiabulls shares.

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Indiabulls Q2 Results 2026 Indiabulls declared Q2 Results 2026 today during market hours. The company posted remarkable growth in net profit, both sequentially and year-over-year. The company reported a net profit of ₹151.12 crore, up over 100% YoY from ₹75.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Sequentially, the company posted 7.15% growth against the previous quarter's net profit of ₹141.02 crore.

In Q2 FY27, Indiabulls reported a total income of ₹336.39 crore, up over 31% YoY from the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Indiabulls share price target Expecting the rally in Indiabulls share price to continue, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Indiabulls shares are looking positive on the technical chart. Those who hold this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹28. On breaking above the resistance placed at ₹35, Indiabulls shares may come close to ₹38.”

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On the suggestions to fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, “Fresh investors can also buy and hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹28 for the upside target of ₹38.”

Indiabulls' share price today is around ₹31.75 per share at around 2:45 PM on Thursday. This means stock market experts are predicting 20% gains for investors in Indiabulls shares. In YTD, Indiabulls shares have risen from ₹17.09 to ₹31.75 per share on the NSE, delivering more than 85% returns to long-term investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).