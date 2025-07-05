Small-cap stock under ₹50 gets solar project worth ₹913 crore. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Hazoor Multi Projects, a small-cap company, could likely hog the limelight on Monday after it won an order that's worth more than its market capitalisation of ₹865 crore. The company informed the exchanges that it has received a letter of award (LOA) from Apollo Green Energy worth ₹913 crore, higher than its own value.

"We are pleased to inform that Letter of Award (LOA) has been awarded to M/s Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, received from M/s. Apollo Green Energy Limited (formally known as Apollo International Limited) for NHPC -200 MW, Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contract," the company informed the exchanges in a filing post market trading hours on Friday. As a result, the small-cap stock could see traction in trade on Monday.

The order pertains to design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of a 200 MW grid-connected solar PV Power Project in GSECL's RE Solar Park at Khavda (Stage-3) in Gujarat. The value of the awarded project is ₹913 crore, Hazoor Multi Projects further added. The project's date of completion has been set as March 2026.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Trend Hazoor Multi Projects share price settled at ₹39.67 apiece, up 1.28% amid high volumes. According to BSE data, 13.41 lakh shares of the company changed hands, compared to the two-week average of 8.38 lakh shares.

During the trade, Hazoor Multi Projects share price hit the day's high of ₹40.47 and a low of ₹38.25.

The small-cap stock has been in a consolidation so far in 2025, shedding 26% of its value on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, for the last one year, the stock has gained 16%.

Hazoor Multi Projects has emerged as a multibagger stock over a longer time frame, with the scrip rising 188% in two years and over 1000% in three years, as per BSE data.

