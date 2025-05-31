Small-cap stock under ₹50 declares final dividend along with Q4 results 2025. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd announced their January to March quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday, 30 May 2025. The company recorded a nearly 69 per cent fall in net profits to ₹16.78 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹53.93 crore, according to the consolidated statements.

The real estate developers' revenue from core operations dropped 46 per cent to ₹249 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to ₹464 crore in the same period the previous financial year.

The shares of Hazoor Multi Projects will be in focus for stock market investors on Monday, 2 June 2025.

Hazoor Multi Projects Final Dividend Hazoor Multi Projects' Board of Directors on Friday, 30 May 2025, declared a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share with a face value of Re 1 apiece for the financial year 2024-25.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a final dividend payment of ₹0.20 per share for every share they own in the company.

“The board has recommended to declare the final dividend of ₹0.20/- (Twenty Paise only) per equity share having face value of Re 1/- each, fully paid-up, i.e. 20% to the shareholders for the financial year 2024-25,” said the company in the exchange filing.

The company has not declared the “Record Date” for the dividend payment. However, the issue will be approved in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AMG) of the company.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Hazoor Multi Projects shares closed 1.93 per cent lower at ₹44.21 after Friday's stock market session, compared with ₹45.08 at the previous market session. The company announced its fourth quarter results and final dividend issue after stock market hours on Friday.

Hazoor Multi Project shares have given stock market investors over 44,000 per cent return on their investment in the last five years and 16.62 per cent in the last one-year period.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 17.26 per cent in 2025, but are trading 16.40 per cent higher in the last one-month period. The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹63.90 on 12 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹32 on 33 March 2025, as per BSE data.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹937.35 crore as of stock market close on Friday, 30 May 2025.

