Small-cap stock under ₹50 declares record date for dividend payment; details here

Small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects, trading under ₹50, has announced September 22, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payment.

For the financial year 2024-25, the company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.20 per equity share with a face value of Re 1, translating to 20 percent. The proposed dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Hazoor Multi Projects, scheduled for September 29, 2025.

In its stock exchange filing, the company stated, “Upon approval, dividend entitlement will be to all those beneficial owners as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Monday, September 22, 2025.”

Recent Developments Earlier this month, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) announced that its newly acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd, secured a ₹280.1 crore contract from Oil India Limited, a Maharatna PSU. The project involves the charter hire of one drilling rig, marking Quippo’s strengthened presence in upstream oil and gas services and HMPL’s entry into India’s upstream energy sector. According to company data, Quippo operates in the onshore oilfield services segment and owns 14 advanced drilling rigs, positioning HMPL for long-term participation in the nation’s energy infrastructure development.

Stock Price Trend On Friday, August 29, Hazoor Multi Projects’ share price rose 2.7 percent, touching an intraday high of ₹43.50. Over the last five years, the stock has delivered an extraordinary return of nearly 44,120 percent to investors. However, in the past one year, the stock has slipped 0.5 percent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the smallcap-stock" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual">smallcap stock has fallen 16 percent in 2025. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹63.90 on September 12, 2025, while its 52-week low of ₹32 was recorded on March 3, 2025.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, incorporated in 1992 and headquartered in Mumbai, operates in the real estate and infrastructure sector in India.