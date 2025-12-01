Small-cap stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Friday; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Hazoor Multi Projects share price will be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 12 December 2025, after the board of directors approved the allotment of equity shares in conversion of share warrants, according to an exchange filing.

In the BSE filing, the company disclosed that the board approved the allotment of 12,80,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 per share at an issue price of ₹30 apiece.

“We wish to inform you that the fund-raising committee of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 11 December 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 12,80,000 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of ₹30 each (including a premium of ₹29 each),” the company informed the stock exchanges through its exchange filing.

The equity shares are allocated upon conversion of 1,28,000 share warrants at an issue price of ₹300 per share. The total sum of the preferential allotment amounts to ₹2,88,00,000 or ₹2.88 crore at a rate of ₹225 per share, which is 75% of the issue price per warrant.

Seabird Leasing and Finvest Pvt. Ltd, Sarita Agarwal, and Nirmal Gupta were the allottees who received the equity share allotment.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price trend Hazoor Multi Projects share price closed 1.21% higher at ₹37.73 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹37.28 at the previous market session, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects have given stock market investors more than 13,300% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 33.61% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date basis, the company's shares have lost 29.38% in 2025, but have risen 17.10% in the last one-month period. Hazoor Multi Projects shares are trading 2% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹59.59 on 12 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹26.80 on 19 November 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The Hazoor Multi Projects' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹865.83 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.