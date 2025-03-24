Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 20% upper circuit as govt waives off dues worth ₹1,351 crore

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of state-owned Hindustan Organic Chemicals witnessed a sharp rally in early morning trade on Monday, reaching the upper circuit limit of 20% after the Government of India waived off dues amounting to ₹1,351.38.

The small-cap company, having a market capitalisation of just ₹215 crore, in an exchange filing late Friday night said, “Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India vide Order No.1600/9/2024-IFD dated 21.03.2025 received by us today late evening informed that the Parliament has approved waiving off of Government of India dues of HOCL amounting to Rs.1,351.38 crore as on 30.09.2024.”