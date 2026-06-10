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Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 20% upper circuit. Do you own?

Elitecon International shares surged 20% on June 10, reaching 32.41, following a strategic roadmap announcement targeting 20,000 crore in FMCG revenue by FY2030.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated10 Jun 2026, 03:11 PM IST
The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns in 5 years, soaring over 2969%.
The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns in 5 years, soaring over 2969%. (Pixabay)
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Shares of Elitecon International were locked in the 20% upper circuit in Wednesday’s trade on June 10, hitting the day’s high of 32.41 apiece. The sharp rally came after the company announced a strategic roadmap to build a diversified FMCG platform targeting approximately 20,000 crore in revenue by FY2030.

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The company’s expansion strategy is anchored on a dual-platform model comprising its international tobacco export business and a phased FMCG rollout focused on packaged foods and snacks, edible oils, and everyday household essentials.

The planned FMCG expansion will be supported by the company’s existing 40,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, along with proposed capacity enhancement initiatives to be undertaken in a calibrated manner based on commercial visibility and operational readiness.

Under its FMCG roadmap, Elitecon International has outlined an indicative capital outlay of 700 crore, with plans to build a distribution network targeting 5,000 partners and a presence across more than 5,00,000 retail outlets and 15+ international markets over time.

The company also aims to scale a portfolio comprising 10 consumer brands and over 150 SKUs as part of the phased rollout framework.

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Commenting on the development, Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay, Executive Director of Elitecon International Limited, said: “Our focus today is on disciplined execution of milestones we have already disclosed.

A USD 119 million-plus international order book across Africa and the Middle East, a 40,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing engine at Nashik, and a clearly articulated FY30 FMCG ambition together give Elitecon a credible multi-year growth corridor. Our task is to convert that direction into utilised capacity, distributors onboarded, SKUs shipped, and customers served.

We will continue to update the market through formal disclosures as each milestone is achieved, and we will sequence every FMCG launch strictly behind documented readiness rather than against arbitrary timelines.”

The FMCG expansion strategy will follow a milestone-led rollout structure, with category launches to be executed only after documented readiness across manufacturing, sourcing, packaging, inventory, pricing, and distribution parameters.

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The company further stated that all material developments relating to the FMCG rollout will continue to be disclosed to stock exchanges in line with SEBI regulations.

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Elitecon International share performance

The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns in 5 years, soaring over 2969%. The scrip has been under pressure in recent times. It lost 66% in 6 months, 41% in 3 months, and 11% in 1 month.

It hit its 52-week high of 422.65 in august 2025 and 52-week low of 32.26 in May 2025.

Also Read | Elitecon International shares jump 5%, defy stock market crash

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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