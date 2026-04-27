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Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 5% upper circuit after Q4 results 2024

AVI Polymers reached its 5% upper circuit limit, closing at 17.26 due to strong Q4 results, with revenue up 13.6% and net profit rising 46.1%. The company reported impressive FY26 growth, achieving a net profit of 20.33 crore and a 20.5-fold increase in net worth.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Apr 2026, 07:52 PM IST
The shares witnessed sharp volatility in early April, crashing to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.61 apiece, but soon staged a strong recovery and recouped all of those losses.
The shares witnessed sharp volatility in early April, crashing to ₹10.61 apiece, but soon staged a strong recovery and recouped all of those losses.(Pixabay)
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AVI Polymers, a penny stock, was locked at its 5% upper circuit limit in Monday's trade, 27 April, settling at 17.26 apiece as investors cheered the company's stellar performance in both the March-ended quarter and FY26. Today’s rally also pushed the stock to a one-month high.

In Q4, the company reported revenue of 150.28 crore, a 13.6% quarter-on-quarter jump from 132.32 crore, while net profit rose to 10.24 crore from 7.01 crore in Q3FY26, indicating a growth of 46.1%.

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For FY26, the company reported impressive growth, with revenue soaring to 312.11 crore from just 0.06 crore, while net profit came in at 20.33 crore. In FY25, the company had posted a net profit of only 0.82 crore.

It delivered a PBT margin of 8.88% and a PAT margin of 6.51% for the full year, which the company described as robust profitability for a high-velocity trading business while simultaneously building out two technology subsidiaries.

The company exited FY26 in the strongest financial position in its history, with net worth surging to 115.99 crore from 5.67 crore a year ago, marking a 20.5-fold expansion. Its cash and cash equivalents stood at 16.60 crore, while borrowings remained negligible, reflecting a virtually unlevered balance sheet.

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Further strengthening its financial base, the company successfully concluded its rights issue during the year by issuing 8,99,95,400 equity shares of 10 each, raising 89.99 crore.

Beyond the financial improvement, the company said its long-term growth story is anchored in a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem built through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Its agri-tech platform, KrishiBuddy, is now live and is positioned as an AI-native smart farming solution targeting India’s 100 million-plus smallholder farmers. The platform offers multilingual conversational AI support, crop-health monitoring through satellite-based telemetry, predictive profitability modelling, pest and disease alerting, and export linkage tools for farmers and FPOs, the company said in its earnings filing.

In addition, the company said its flagship personal healthcare platform, AVI Health AI, is fully developed and scheduled to go live this week ahead of May 3, 2026. The platform will offer real-time wellness analytics, AI-driven diagnostic assistance, and a scalable Health-as-a-Service model.

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The company said these two platforms place it at the intersection of two large digital opportunity segments — agri-tech and health-tech — as it looks to build technology-led revenue streams beyond its core business.

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AVI Polymers rebounds 64% in April

The shares witnessed sharp volatility in early April, crashing to 10.61 apiece, but soon staged a strong recovery and recouped all of those losses. From the month’s low, the stock has rebounded 64% to Monday’s close of 17.26 apiece.

In the previous month, the stock had registered a new record high of 29.41 apiece. Prior to that, in February, it had surged 176%, marking its biggest monthly gain since November 2025, when it had advanced 148%.

Also Read | Penny stock hits upper circuit after stock split, OFS, bonus issue announcement
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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

Penny StocksSmall Cap StocksUpper CircuitQ4 Results
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