Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 5% upper circuit after this ₹500 crore acquisition update

AVI Polymers, a penny stock, was locked at its 5% upper circuit limit in Thursday's trade, 7 May, settling at ₹24.25 apiece and extending its winning run to the 16th straight session after approving the acquisition of a 90% stake in JVTR Consultants Private Limited through a share swap arrangement at an indicative valuation of ₹500 crore.
Through this acquisition, the company said it aims to strengthen its position in the fast-growing technology sector and expand beyond its traditional business operations.
The company is focusing on areas such as information technology services, software development, system integration, digital platforms, and related technology solutions and believes that this strategic expansion will create new growth opportunities and support its vision of building a diversified business portfolio.
According to the company, the proposed transaction is subject to completion of due diligence, finalization of transaction terms, and necessary approvals from shareholders and regulatory authorities.
In line with this expansion strategy, the company has also approved the addition of new business activities in its Memorandum of Association related to digital and technology-focused business activities, subject to shareholder approval.
Commenting on the development, Chintan Yashwantbhai Patel, Managing Director of AVI Polymers Limited, said, “This acquisition marks an important step in the company’s growth journey as we expand into the technology and digital services sector.”
"We see strong opportunities in technology-driven businesses and believe this strategic expansion will help us build a more diversified and future-ready business. Our focus remains on creating scalable growth opportunities and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders," Chintan further added.
After staging a strong recovery and recouping all of its earlier losses, the shares recovered from the sharp volatility witnessed in early April, when the stock had crashed to ₹10.61 apiece. From the month’s low, the stock has rebounded 64% to Monday’s close of ₹24.25 apiece.
The stock reached a new all-time high of ₹29.41 per share in March. Prior to that, in February, it had surged 176%, marking its biggest monthly gain since November 2025, when it had advanced 148%.
For the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company reported revenue of ₹150.28 crore, marking a 13.6% quarter-on-quarter jump from ₹132.32 crore, while net profit rose to ₹10.24 crore from ₹7.01 crore in Q3FY26, indicating growth of 46.1%.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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