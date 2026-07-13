Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit after this AI update

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions ended Monday's session, July 13, 5% higher at ₹21.70 apiece after the company announced that its US subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Inc. (BCSSL-USA), has executed a five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SpaceX International Ltd, MY.

The company said the agreement follows its earlier disclosure regarding discussions with the customer, which have now culminated in the execution of a definitive Master Services Agreement.

Under the agreement, BCSSL-USA may provide artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, cloud-native AI platforms, enterprise AI solutions, AI consulting, AI integration, AI operations, and other AI-enabled digital transformation services, subject to mutually agreed Statements of Work (SoWs) and the terms of the Master Services Agreement.

The company added that, in view of the confidentiality obligations between the parties, it will not disclose detailed commercial terms, pricing, implementation schedules, customer-specific operational information, or other confidential provisions of the agreement. It said further disclosures will be made, if required, in accordance with applicable laws and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

Commenting on the development, Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Group, said, "The execution of this Master Services Agreement is an important step in the expansion of our global AI business. It establishes a long-term framework through which BCSSL-USA can deliver enterprise AI solutions and AI infrastructure services at scale, and it reflects the confidence our customers place in Blue Cloud's AI capabilities as we continue to grow our presence in international markets."

Bhaskar Nallamilli, Chief Executive Officer of BCSSL-USA, said, “This agreement strengthens BCSSL-USA's position as a trusted enterprise AI transformation partner. We look forward to working closely with the customer to deliver scalable AI infrastructure, cloud-native AI platforms, and AI-driven digital transformation solutions under mutually agreed Statements of Work.”

Also Read | Textile stock Aastha Spintex hits 5% upper circuit after this order book update

Blue Cloud Softech share price trend After remaining under pressure for a prolonged period, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have shown signs of recovery in recent months. The stock has gained 9% so far in July, following a 3.4% rise in June, helping trim its year-to-date losses to less than 1%.

In the previous calendar year, the stock lost more than 55% of its value, with seven out of 12 months ending in the red. It recorded double-digit declines in four months, with November 2025 emerging as the worst performer after the stock plunged 30%.

The sharp correction came after two consecutive years of stellar gains. The stock had surged 331% in 2023, followed by another 70% rally in 2024. Despite the recent recovery, the shares are still trading around 50% below their all-time high of ₹130.50. However, the stock remains over 413% higher than its level five years ago.

Also Read | Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solution has been empanelled by BSNL