Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit despite sideways trend on Dalal Street; here’s why

Sampre Nutritions share price was locked in at 2% upper circuit of ₹47.04 apiece on the BSE Tuesday. The small-cap hit upper circuit for the 29 consecutive trading session.

Advertisement

The recent gains in Sampre Nutritions share price comes after the company reported its Q1 results.

Sampre Nutritions reported a net profit of ₹70.76 lakh in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 615% from ₹9.89 lakh reported in the same period of previous fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY26 increased 141% to ₹10.87 crore compared to ₹4.51 crore reported in Q1FY25.

“We are looking forward to continue this growth momentum, with focus on strengthening our market position,” the company’s management said.

Recently, Sampre Nutritions proposed a fundraising initiative through various modes, including preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), and public or private offerings. The company plans to arrange a board meeting to seek shareholder approval for the proposed capital raise.

Advertisement

This fundraising aims to strengthen the company’s financial structure and support its ongoing expansion and diversification plans.

In November 2024, the company approved the allotment of 8,40,000 warrants on a preferential basis to non-promoters at a price of ₹60.50 per warrant, each convertible into one equity share of face value ₹10.

Sampre Nutritions Share Price Performance Sampre Nutritions share price jumped 54% in one month, and 60% in three months. Over the past six months, the small-cap stock is up 3%, while it has declined 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Sampre Nutritions shares have dropped 29% in one year and have fallen 42% in two years.

However, the smallcap stock has delivered 95% returns in five years and stellar 450% returns in the past 10 years.

Advertisement

At 3:00 PM, Sampre Nutritions share price was sill locked at 2% upepr circuit of ₹47.04 apiece on the BSE.