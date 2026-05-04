Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit for 13th straight session, declares ₹500 crore fundraise move

AVI Polymers, a penny stock, was locked at its 5% upper circuit limit in Monday’s trade, May 4, settling at ₹20.95 apiece and extending its winning run to the 13th straight session. In a regulatory filing, the company informed investors that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 7, to consider key strategic proposals, including a potential fundraise of approximately ₹500 crore.

The Board will evaluate various capital-raising options such as a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), a preferential issue, a private placement, or a combination of other permissible routes, subject to the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. “The proposed transaction, being assessed at an indicative valuation of around ₹500 crore, is subject to due diligence and execution of definitive agreements,” the company said.

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Additionally, the Board will consider a proposal to expand the object clause of the company’s Memorandum of Association to include information technology, software development, system integration, digital platforms, and allied technology services.

According to the company, this step is intended to support diversification and align the business with emerging technology-driven opportunities.

Chintan Patel, Managing Director of AVI Polymers Ltd., said, “We are evaluating a fundraise of up to ₹500 crore to support our next phase of growth. This initiative will strengthen our balance sheet, enhance operational capabilities, and enable strategic expansion, reinforcing our commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders and capitalising on emerging opportunities.”

Q4 Results 2026 For the March quarter, the company reported revenue of ₹150.28 crore, marking a 13.6% quarter-on-quarter jump from ₹132.32 crore, while net profit rose to ₹10.24 crore from ₹7.01 crore in Q3FY26, indicating growth of 46.1%.

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For FY26, the company reported impressive growth, with revenue soaring to ₹312.11 crore from just ₹0.06 crore, while net profit came in at ₹20.33 crore. In FY25, the company had posted a net profit of only ₹0.82 crore.

It delivered a PBT margin of 8.88% and a PAT margin of 6.51% for the full year, which the company described as robust profitability for a high-velocity trading business, while simultaneously building out two technology subsidiaries.

The company exited FY26 in the strongest financial position in its history, with net worth surging to ₹115.99 crore from ₹5.67 crore a year ago, marking a 20.5-fold expansion. Its cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹16.60 crore, while borrowings remained negligible, reflecting a virtually unlevered balance sheet.

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Beyond the financial improvement, the company said its long-term growth story is anchored in a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem being built through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

The company said its two platforms, KrishiBuddy and VI Health AI, are expected to serve as the foundation for its technology-led diversification strategy.

AVI Polymers rebounds 64% from April low After staging a strong recovery and recouping all of its earlier losses, the shares recovered from the sharp volatility witnessed in early April, when the stock had crashed to ₹10.61 apiece. From the month’s low, the stock has rebounded 64% to Monday’s close of ₹20.95 apiece.

The stock reached a new all-time high of ₹29.41 per share in March. Prior to that, in February, it had surged 176%, marking its biggest monthly gain since November 2025, when it had advanced 148%.

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