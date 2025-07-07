Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit for 14th straight session. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Colab Platforms shares hit a 2% upper circuit on Monday. The small-cap stock remains on a bullish trend for the 14th consecutive session today, with a total gain of 52%.

The stock has been showing an upward trajectory following the company's announcement to enter the billion-dollar Esports market, aiming to reshape the future of digital sports in India. The company is developing a player-centric competitive gaming platform tailored for India's digital-native generation.

“Gaming is no longer just a hobby, it’s evolving into a legitimate profession, a scalable income opportunity, and a powerful cultural force,” said Mr. Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

Puneet Singh also mentioned that with more than 594 million gamers in India, the forthcoming Olympic Esports Games, and rising support from institutions, the esports industry offers a significant growth opportunity that is currently underfunded. Colab Esports is designed to seize this opportunity—providing gamers with a platform to compete, earn, develop, and transform their passion into tangible success.

Colab Platforms has been providing cutting-edge technological solutions in multiple sectors. The company utilises its knowledge of advanced technologies to foster growth and improve user experiences. The firm is committed to delivering tailored, technology-driven processing solutions that assist clients in reaching their goals and surpassing their expectations.

Colab Platforms share price Colab Platforms share price today opened at ₹39.08 apiece on the BSE. In the past week the stock rose 10.33%. Stock has been down 25.36% in the past quarter and rose 418.99% in the past year.

Colab Platforms - Company Details Colab Platforms reported revenues of ₹20.49 crore, a net profit of ₹0.95 crore, and EBITD of ₹1.25 crore as of May 29, 2025, for the fourth quarter of FY24-25. Since its listing on the BSE, Colab Platforms has executed two stock splits and has declared bonus shares once. The most recent stock split announcement for Colab Platforms was made on May 21, 2025, at a 2:1 ratio, while the last declaration of bonus shares occurred on March 19, 2024, at a 1:1 ratio. In April 2025, Colab Platforms declared an interim dividend of 0.5%, amounting to ₹0.01.