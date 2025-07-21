Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit for 24 days in a row; rises 536% in one year

Small-cap company Colab Platforms has experienced a bullish trend for 24 consecutive days, hitting a 2% upper circuit in a volatile market. Colab Cloud is a technology-oriented firm operating in the field of Information Technology and associated services. It engages in the operations of computer hardware and software processing, as well as trading in stocks and securities.

Colab Platforms share price today opened at ₹47.58 apiece on the BSE. The stock has provided year-to-date returns of 207.96%, and in the last year, it has increased by 536.10%, while over the past month, the stock has risen by 60.15%.

Last month, the stock made headlines as Colab Platforms announced its entry into the rapidly expanding esports sector, according to company's filing. This new initiative aims to create a competitive gaming ecosystem tailored for both casual and professional gamers, stated Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms.

The company is developing a player-centered competitive gaming platform aimed at India's digital-first generation, he explained.

The platform will include low-barrier, high-frequency competitive formats, tournaments led by creators, and proprietary game servers—starting with Counter-Strike 2 and later diversifying into AAA and mobile games, he mentioned.

Esports has swiftly transformed from an obscure subculture to a billion-dollar global industry. In 2024, the global esports market exceeded USD 1.7 billion, with projections indicating it will surpass USD 6 billion by 2030, Singh noted.

Further, the company launched a ₹250 million Accelerator Program to drive sports-tech innovation in India.

Company Updates According to Trendlyne data, Colab Platforms has experienced two stock splits and has issued bonus shares once since it was listed on the BSE.

The most recent announcement regarding a stock split for Colab Platforms occurred on May 21, 2025, with a ratio of 2:1, while the last announcement for bonus shares was made on March 19, 2024, at a ratio of 1:1.

As of May 29, 2025, for Q4 FY24-25, Colab Platforms reported revenue of ₹20.49 crore, a net profit of ₹0.95 crore, and an EBITD of ₹1.25 crore. Colab Platforms declared an interim dividend of 0.5%, amounting to ₹0.01, on April 24, 2025.