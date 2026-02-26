Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit for second straight session

A-1 share price was locked at 5% upper circuit for the second straight session on Thursday, February 26, following the company's announcement that A-1 Sureja Industries (an associate of the firm and part of its electric mobility efforts) is advancing its electric mobility initiative under the "Yellow EV" brand, aiming to develop a scalable ecosystem for electric two-wheelers via product implementation, partner-driven growth, and digital support.

A-1 share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹24.04 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹24.03 per share.

The company provided important updates concerning its electric vehicle initiative and digital growth. Its partner has finalized two purchase orders for over 1,400 low-speed electric two-wheelers set for January 2026, showcasing initial market interest and enhancing visibility for the EV operations.

On the digital side, the firm has launched a mobile application named “Yellow EV” on the Google Play Store to facilitate customer onboarding and streamline operational processes. Initially released on October 13, 2025, the app has been updated and is now accessible to all stakeholders as of February 20, 2026, allowing for quicker scaling, improved service coordination, and a better user experience.

Moreover, the subsidiary is implementing a scalable expansion strategy that aligns with the "Made in India, Made for India" initiative, emphasizing accessible and dependable electric mobility via a well-structured partner and franchise-driven approach, as well as plans for assembly and distribution growth contingent on economic viability.

Outlook The company is confident that the integration of (i) established EV demand insight and (ii) a scalable deployment strategy will enable the subsidiary to enhance its electric mobility footprint in a gradual and methodical way.

Q3 results A-1 witnessed mixed numbers for the third quarter of FY26 (October–December 2025). The company's revenue reached ₹69.81 crore, reflecting a decrease of 6.08% compared to ₹74.33 crore during the same quarter last year, although there was a sequential increase of 10.56%.

Net profit was reported at ₹0.96 crore, representing a slight decline of 4% from ₹1 crore in Q3 FY25, but it demonstrated a remarkable increase of 1,271% quarter-on-quarter, highlighting a significant recovery from the previous quarter's low figures.

The operating profit margin (excluding other income) was recorded at 2.84%, a decrease of 105 basis points year-on-year from 3.89%, although it showed an improvement of 96 basis points from the previous quarter.

During the first nine months of FY26, the company achieved a net profit of ₹1.63 crore, which indicates a decline of nearly 42% in comparison to the same period last year. Overall, while revenue and profitability faced challenges on a yearly basis, the quarter-on-quarter improvement indicates a gradual recovery in operations.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.