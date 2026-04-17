Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit, rises over 470% in one year

Shares of Take Solutions were locked in the 2% upper circuit on Friday, April 17, after the company announced its entry into India’s longevity and anti-aging segment.

According to the company’s exchange filing, the initiative aims to leverage its established capabilities in clinical research, life sciences, and regulatory processes to build a scalable platform spanning consumer health products and digital wellness solutions.

The company pointed out that the global longevity market, which was valued at $27.61 billion in 2025, is expected to reach $67.03 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 9.41%. In India, the potential is growing in sectors such as anti-aging supplements, services, and preventive healthcare, fueled by increased health awareness and a rise in lifestyle-related health issues.

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Take Solutions intends to implement a dual approach that merges product innovation with technology-driven solutions, featuring science-based nutraceuticals, biohacking products, and predictive digital tools aimed at metabolic health, sleep, cognition, and biological aging, thereby situating itself in a rapidly growing and underpenetrated market.

Parmeshvar Dhangare, Director of Take Solutions Ltd, said - “Through this initiative, we aim to build a diversified revenue mix across consumer products, services, and digital platforms, while leveraging our core strengths in healthcare and regulatory execution to deliver solutions that are both scalable and clinically credible.”

Take Solutions share price today Take Solutions share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹48.91 apiece and an intraday low of ₹48.85 per share on the BSE.

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Take Solutions shares have delivered a strong rally across multiple timeframes, reflecting sustained investor interest. The stock has gained 7.54% over the past week and surged 18.66% in two weeks, indicating sharp near-term momentum. Over a one-month period, it is up 23.23%, while in the last three months it has advanced 17.43%.

On a broader horizon, the performance remains robust, with the stock rising 21.33% on a year-to-date basis and an impressive 138.35% over the past six months. Most notably, it has delivered a remarkable 468.72% return over the last one year, highlighting a strong uptrend and significant wealth creation for investors.

Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One, said that given that Take Solutions has recently exhibited circuit-level movements, relying solely on technical indicators may not provide a comprehensive view. However, based on historical price trends, the stock appears to face a resistance zone around the 50 level.

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“A decisive breakout above this range could potentially drive the price towards the 65–68 zone. On the downside, the 44–40 range is expected to serve as a key support zone,” said Krishan.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.