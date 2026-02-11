Small-cap stock under ₹50 HMA Agro Industries jumps 5%. Details here

HMA Agro Industries shares surged over 5% on Wednesday, February 11 ahead of its Q3 results. The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The company announced an impressive rise in net profit of 14,865% for the quarter ending September 2025, indicating a highly favourable earnings surprise.

As per reports, profit before tax excluding other income reached ₹80.91 crore, reflecting a growth of 747.9% compared to the average of the previous four quarters.

For the September quarter, net sales amounted to ₹2,155.34 crore, representing a rise of 55.5% compared to the average of the prior four quarters, while profit before depreciation, interest, and tax (PBDIT) achieved a quarterly peak of ₹95.46 crore.

Last year in December, HMA Agro Industries convened a Board of Directors meeting to authorize major improvements to its credit facilities. A significant decision in this regard was the approval of an increase in the company’s Export Packing Credit (EPC) facility by ₹100 crore from the State Bank of India. This change raises the total EPC limit from ₹430 crore to ₹530 crore, following a sanction letter received from the bank's SME Branch in Agra.

Furthermore, the board has sanctioned a significant augmentation of credit facilities from YES Bank Limited. The previous limit has been increased by ₹110 crore, raising the total from an earlier sanctioned sum of ₹240 crore to a new amount of ₹350 crore. To implement these adjustments, the board has empowered designated officials to sign all essential legal agreements and amend security charges as necessary for both financial institutions.

HMA Agro Industries share price today HMA Agro Industries share price today opened at ₹27.83 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹29.84 per share and an intraday low of ₹27.66 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock has witnessed strong price–volume expansion today, breaking above key resistance levels and moving averages. RSI has crossed above 60, indicating a range shift and strengthening momentum. The structure suggests further upside towards the 200DSMA placed near 305. On the downside, 280 is seen as immediate support.