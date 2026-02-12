Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 3% despite sell-off pressure on Dalal Street

Small-cap stock under ₹50: HMA Agro Industries share price jumped 5% in intra-day deals on Thursday, February 12 despite broader weakness in Dalal Street after the company posted strong results for the quarter ended December 2026.

The stock rose as much as 5% to its intra-day high of ₹30.98. However, it pared some gains to end 2.5% higher at ₹30.27 on NSE.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 lost around 0.6% each in today's deals. The Sensex closed 559 points, or 0.66%, down at 83,674.92, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,807.20, falling 147 points, or 0.57%.

The small-cap stock is still 19% away from its 52-week high of ₹38.15, hit in June 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹23.55 in February 2026.

The stock has been under pressure in the last 1 year, down 12%, while it lost 5% in past 6 months. However, it has advanced 9% in last 1 month.

HMA Agro Q3 Results The firm also declared its results for the quarter ended December 2025 today, February 12. It posted a consolidated net profit of ₹66.5 crore in the quarter under review, soaring 213% from ₹21.2 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially the profit fell 26% versus ₹89.8 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

Meanwhile, revenue from operations also jumped 41.5% to ₹2,059.4 crore in Q3FY26 as against ₹1,455 crore in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, it fell marginally, 4.4% from ₹2,155.3 crore in Q2FY26.

Other Developments In December last year, HMA Agro Industries approved a substantial expansion of its borrowing capacity to support business requirements. The board cleared an enhancement of the company’s Export Packing Credit facility by ₹100 crore from State Bank of India, taking the overall EPC limit to ₹530 crore from ₹430 crore, based on a sanction letter issued by the bank’s SME branch in Agra.

In a separate move, the board also approved a sharp increase in credit lines from YES Bank. The sanctioned limit was raised by ₹110 crore, lifting the total facility to ₹350 crore from ₹240 crore. The board authorised designated officials to execute all required documentation and make necessary changes to security arrangements with both lenders to give effect to the revised facilities.

