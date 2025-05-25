Small-cap stock under ₹50 in focus after fundraise move via foreign currency bonds

Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will be on focus on Monday's session following a fundraise move through foreign currency bonds by the board. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited board of directors has green-lit several important strategic initiatives, which are now subject to approval by shareholders at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

Advertisement

The board has approved a strategy to raise as much as USD 50 million through the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, pending both regulatory and shareholder clearance.

One key resolution entails raising the company's Authorised Share Capital from ₹63,00,00,000 to ₹80,00,00,000, structured into 80,00,00,000 equity shares at Re 1 each. This increase in capital is intended to support the company's growth ambitions.

In addition, the board has also given the go-ahead for an investment limit of up to ₹1,300 crore for investments in both domestic and international entities. This limit, surpassing the requirements outlined in Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, was unanimously approved to enable significant future investments.

Advertisement

Moreover, the board has unanimously agreed to a Preferential Allotment of 32,00,00,000 equity shares in a share swap arrangement to acquire AIS Anywhere.

This tactical acquisition, worth ₹752.32 crore, will result in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions distributing 5 shares for every share of AIS Anywhere, effectively converting AIS Anywhere into a fully-owned subsidiary.

The takeover of AIS Anywhere, a worldwide technology solutions company located in New Jersey specializing in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, IoT, and enterprise solutions, is anticipated to significantly strengthen Blue Cloud's foothold in the US market.

Also Read | Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares hit 5% upper circuit on order win

Company Details Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, based in Hyderabad, Telangana, is a leading provider of AIoT-based solutions focused on AI-enhanced healthcare and technology products. With a strong dedication to innovation, BCSSL enables both businesses and communities by offering state-of-the-art, homegrown technology solutions that facilitate significant transformation.

Advertisement

Since April 6, 2016, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has executed a split of its face value two times. The most recent split occurred in 2025, reducing the face value of its shares from ₹2 to Re 1. According to trendlyne.com, the share started trading on an ex-split basis from January 20, 2025.

On Friday, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price ended 2% higher at ₹20.09 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | Small-cap multibagger stock in focus after issuance of foreign currency bonds