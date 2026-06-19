Small-cap stock under ₹50 Indiabulls hits upper circuit despite stock market crash

Indiabulls share price: Shares of small-cap stock Indiabulls were locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹26.48 on Friday, June 19, marking a fresh 52-week high and extending gains for a sixth consecutive trading session.
The rally came even as broader equity markets witnessed significant selling pressure. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 declined sharply after weakness in information technology stocks triggered a broad-based selloff following Accenture's decision to cut its revenue growth outlook. The Sensex plunged more than 900 points to slip below the 76,500 mark, while the Nifty 50 fell over 200 points to trade below 23,950. The correction followed a nearly 5% rally in benchmark indices over the previous five trading sessions.
Despite the broader market weakness, Indiabulls continued its strong upward momentum. The stock has surged 196% from its 52-week low of ₹8.93, touched on February 25, 2026. Over the last three months alone, the multibagger counter has rallied 167%, while gaining 51% in the past one month. On a one-year basis, the stock is up 53%.
Investor sentiment towards Indiabulls has strengthened following the return of founder Sameer Gehlaut to the centre of the group's ownership structure. Market participants have also responded positively to the company's restructuring efforts, improving financial performance, fresh capital infusion plans and its real estate-focused growth strategy.
The restructuring exercise significantly increased promoter ownership in the company. Following allotments linked to the merger completed in November 2025, the promoter group's stake rose from 27.46% to 32.89%. If the company's proposed warrant issue is fully converted, promoter shareholding is expected to increase further to nearly 45%.
The proposed preferential warrant issue is valued at ₹1,000.07 crore and comprises 51.55 crore warrants priced at ₹19.40 each. Promoter group entities Phanes Limited and Hermes Limited together account for 71% of the proposed subscription, making promoter participation a key component of the fundraising exercise.
Indiabulls, which operates across real estate and financial services, reported a net profit of ₹194.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹164.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Total income more than doubled to ₹418.39 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26 from ₹149.15 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
For the full financial year 2025-26, the company posted a net profit of ₹346.13 crore against a net loss of ₹272.73 crore in the previous year. Total income rose to ₹880.78 crore in FY26 from ₹539.95 crore in FY25.
Operationally, the company recorded sales bookings worth ₹2,752 crore during FY26. It sold 909 units during the year, with a total saleable area of 21.6 lakh square feet, reflecting strong traction in its real estate business.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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