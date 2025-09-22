Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 14%, rises nearly 60% in six straight sessions. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under 50: Integrated Industries share price has jumped 41% in one month and has risen 22% in three months. While the smallcap stock has advanced 18% in six months, the stock has fallen 30% in one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published22 Sep 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50: Integrated Industries share price has jumped 14,626% in three years, while it has skyrocketed by a staggering 93,166% in five years.
Small-cap stock under ₹50: Integrated Industries share price has jumped 14,626% in three years, while it has skyrocketed by a staggering 93,166% in five years.(Image: Pexel)

Integrated Industries share price jumped over 14% on Monday, driven by heavy buying momentum. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 14.11% to 26.13 apiece on the BSE. Integrated Industries shares have gained nearly 60% in the past six sessions.

Integrated Industries share price rally was supported by strong trading volumes. Around 34 lakh equity shares of Integrated Industries changed hands on stock exchanges as compared with its one week average trading volumes of 25 lakh shares, and significantly higher than its one month average volumes of 9 lakh shares.

Meanwhile, the broader sentiment in the Indian stock market remained weak. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are trading over half a percent lower each.

Integrated Industries conducted its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders on Thursday, 18 September, 2025, through Video Conferencing.

Integrated Industries Share Price Performance

Integrated Industries share price has witnessed a sharp upward rally and has delivered multibagger returns to investors over the long term. The smallcap stock jumped 41% in one month and has risen 22% in three months. While Integrated Industries shares have advanced 18% in six months, the stock has fallen 30% in one year.

Integrated Industries shares have shown robust growth over the longer period. The small-cap stock has jumped 14,626% in three years, while it has skyrocketed by a staggering 93,166% in five years.

Integrated Industries was a penny stock, trading at around 0.10 apiece level five years back. On September 22, the smallcap stock hit an intraday high of 29.10 on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of 44.94 apiece on 01 October 2024, and touched a 52-week low of 17.00 apiece on 12 September 2025.

At 3:05 PM, Integrated Industries share price was trading 10.59% higher at 28.20 apiece on the BSE.

