Smallcap stock under ₹50: IRB Infrastructure Developers hits 52-week high on robust toll collection
IRB Infrastructure shares were locked in at 3 per cent upper circuit after India's largest toll operator reported a 20 percent on year rise in gross toll collections in November.
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers were locked at over 3 per cent upper circuit at ₹40.95 apiece on the BSE, hitting its new 52-week high mark on Friday, December 8. This came after India's largest toll operator reported a 20 percent on year rise in gross toll collections in November 2023.
