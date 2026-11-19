Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rallied nearly 8% during Thursday’s intraday trading session. The sharp rally in the small cap IT stock came after the company entered into collaboration with Mahesh Babu Foundation.

The stock rallied nearly 8% during Thursday’s intraday trading session, reversing its losses made in the previous trading sessions.

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions collaboration with Mahesh Babu Foundation The Hyderabad-headquartered company, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, has signed a collaboration agreement with Mahesh Babu Foundation on November 18, 2026.

Under the agreement, Blue Cloud Softech “will provide its technology solutions and access to funders, and the Foundation will act as the implementing partner, for social impact, CSR-funded and grant-funded initiatives in healthcare and preventive wellness, digital health and health awareness, and education and skill development.”

Duration of agreement The agreement between the company and the foundation is of five years from November 18, 2026.

Under the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions collaboration with Mahesh Babu Foundation, the firm will collaborate in identifying, developing and implementing CSR-funded and grant-funded social impact initiatives.

It will also combine its technology solutions and access to funders with the Foundation's community outreach and onground network, as per the press release.

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Blue Cloud Softech share price trend The stock was trading 4.50% higher at ₹16.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,523.08 crore at 2:36 pm on Thursday. Its share price value touched an intraday high level of ₹17.65 per share and an intraday low of ₹15.70 per share.

Blue Cloud Softech’s share price value has declined 16.21% in one month, 27% over the last three months, 13.86% in six months, and 32% in one year. The IT stock touched its 52-week high level of ₹28.24 per share on BSE on November 19, 2026. Its share price value dipped to its 52-week low level of ₹15.65 per share on November 18, 2026.