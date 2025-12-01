Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT share rises 4% after this endorsement update

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rose by 4% during Monday's trading session following the company's announcement of its international expansion of the AI-powered healthcare ecosystem to 56 Commonwealth nations, aiming for a potential market worth $957.30 billion.

Advertisement

This expansion encompasses BluBio (focused on biobanking and diagnostics), BluHealth (a digital health platform), and Bioster (dedicated to environmental safety). The initiative has received endorsements from the Commonwealth Medical Association and the Indian Medical Association, which collectively represent over 1.5 million healthcare professionals.

The company plans to utilize shared language, regulatory conditions, and digital infrastructure among Commonwealth countries to enable swift implementation and tackle healthcare challenges.

Additionally, the company indicated that this expansion signifies a significant transformation in the provision of accessible, integrated healthcare across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Pacific regions.

BluHealth, created by Blue Cloud Softech, is a complete AI-driven digital health ecosystem that integrates non-invasive AI screening utilising face-scan technology, an IoT-powered BluHealth Scanner for immediate diagnostics, BluClinics management systems, and Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS).

Advertisement

The platform offers healthcare that is available anytime and anywhere, making effective and affordable medical services reachable for various populations in both urban and rural areas.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower for 3rd consecutive session

Tejesh Kodali, the Global Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, stated that their ambition reaches well beyond singular products. They are creating a connected healthcare ecosystem that facilitates precision medicine, improves diagnostic accuracy, guarantees environmental safety, and makes top-tier healthcare accessible to all—while adhering to the highest international standards for compliance, data security, and clinical efficacy.

“This initiative is not merely about implementing technology; it aims to fundamentally reshape healthcare infrastructure and outcomes in emerging markets,” said Kodali.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today opened at ₹20.89 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹21.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹20.06 per share.

Advertisement

In the last week, the stock dropped by 12.6%. Over the past quarter, it has decreased by 28.98% and experienced a decline of 69.99% over the last year.