Subscribe

Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT stock hits upper circuit in stock market rebound

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. rose 5% to 29.76 amid a broader market recovery. Despite losing 75% of value over the past year, the stock has returned 400% over five years, highlighting volatility. Recent contracts and innovations signal potential growth in healthcare tech.

Pranati Deva
Published29 Aug 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50: IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions hits upper circuit in stock market rebound
Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions hits upper circuit in stock market rebound(Pixabay)

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., a small-cap IT company trading below 50, surged on Friday as the stock rebounded from its intraday low to touch the 5 percent upper circuit at 29.76 in line with a broader recovery in Indian stock markets.

Advertisement

Despite this rebound, the stock remains under pressure, having lost nearly 75 percent of investor wealth over the past year and more than 39 percent in 2025 year-to-date (YTD). However, over a longer horizon, it has delivered multibagger returns of around 400 percent in the last five years, underscoring its volatile yet high-potential trajectory.

Stock Performance

In recent months, the stock has seen wild swings. In August 2025, it declined over 14 percent after three consecutive months of gains. It had risen 8 percent in July, 45 percent in June, and 34 percent in May. Before this streak, the scrip endured a prolonged slump, falling for nine straight months between August 2024 and April 2025.

The stock hit its 52-week high of 111.45 in August 2024 before plunging to a 52-week low of 14.95 in April 2025, reflecting the sharp volatility in its performance.

Advertisement

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced a series of significant developments that signal renewed business momentum:

Major US Contract Win: The company secured a $3.20 million contract from a U.S. client for its comprehensive healthcare platform, BluHealth. The deal covers Select Client Implementation Services, which are expected to generate substantial revenues while enabling healthcare systems to operate more efficiently with complete visibility into program delivery.

Chairperson Ms. Janaki Yarlagadda expressed excitement, stating, “This landmark contract demonstrates our expertise in developing indigenous, AI-driven healthcare solutions that align with global needs while promoting transparency and efficiency in healthcare delivery.”

She further highlighted the innovation behind BluHealth-Screener and BluHealth-Scanner, tools that blend advanced AI algorithms with practical healthcare management applications, positioning BCSSL as a global player in health tech innovation.

Advertisement

Domestic Innovation Drive: The company also installed 30 units of its patented Bioster Air & Surface Steriliser System at N-Heights Corporate Towers in Hyderabad. Covering 30,000 sq. ft. of canteen and dining space for five years at 54 lakh, this installation emphasizes workplace hygiene innovation.

Promoter Confidence: In February 2025, the promoters of BCSSL purchased 1,50,000 shares from the open market between February 10–14, reinforcing their confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Company Profile

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. specializes in AIoT-based healthcare and technology products, offering advanced, AI-driven solutions to enhance efficiency, scalability, and transparency. Its growing portfolio highlights its efforts to expand both domestically and internationally while fostering innovation-led growth.

 
Blue Cloud Softech SolutionsSmallcapSmallcap StocksIT StocksIndian Stock MarketsStocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹50: IT stock hits upper circuit in stock market rebound
Read Next Story