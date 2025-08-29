Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT stock hits upper circuit in stock market rebound

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., a small-cap IT company trading below ₹50, surged on Friday as the stock rebounded from its intraday low to touch the 5 percent upper circuit at ₹29.76 in line with a broader recovery in Indian stock markets.

Despite this rebound, the stock remains under pressure, having lost nearly 75 percent of investor wealth over the past year and more than 39 percent in 2025 year-to-date (YTD). However, over a longer horizon, it has delivered multibagger returns of around 400 percent in the last five years, underscoring its volatile yet high-potential trajectory.

Stock Performance In recent months, the stock has seen wild swings. In August 2025, it declined over 14 percent after three consecutive months of gains. It had risen 8 percent in July, 45 percent in June, and 34 percent in May. Before this streak, the scrip endured a prolonged slump, falling for nine straight months between August 2024 and April 2025.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹111.45 in August 2024 before plunging to a 52-week low of ₹14.95 in April 2025, reflecting the sharp volatility in its performance.

Recent Developments Earlier this month, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced a series of significant developments that signal renewed business momentum:

Major US Contract Win: The company secured a $3.20 million contract from a U.S. client for its comprehensive healthcare platform, BluHealth. The deal covers Select Client Implementation Services, which are expected to generate substantial revenues while enabling healthcare systems to operate more efficiently with complete visibility into program delivery.

Chairperson Ms. Janaki Yarlagadda expressed excitement, stating, “This landmark contract demonstrates our expertise in developing indigenous, AI-driven healthcare solutions that align with global needs while promoting transparency and efficiency in healthcare delivery.”

She further highlighted the innovation behind BluHealth-Screener and BluHealth-Scanner, tools that blend advanced AI algorithms with practical healthcare management applications, positioning BCSSL as a global player in health tech innovation.

Domestic Innovation Drive: The company also installed 30 units of its patented Bioster Air & Surface Steriliser System at N-Heights Corporate Towers in Hyderabad. Covering 30,000 sq. ft. of canteen and dining space for five years at ₹54 lakh, this installation emphasizes workplace hygiene innovation.

Promoter Confidence: In February 2025, the promoters of BCSSL purchased 1,50,000 shares from the open market between February 10–14, reinforcing their confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.