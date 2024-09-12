Small-cap stock under ₹50: Julien Agro Infratech sets board meeting date to consider stock split. Details here

  • Small-cap stock under 50: Julien Agro Infratech said its board of directors will consider a stock split on October 8.

Ankit Gohel
Published12 Sep 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Trade Now
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50: Julien Agro Infratech sets board meeting date to consider stock split. Details here
Small-cap stock under ₹50: Julien Agro Infratech sets board meeting date to consider stock split. Details here(Image: iStock)

Julien Agro Infratech share price declined over 4% on Thursday after the company said its board of directors will consider a stock split. Julien Agro Infratech shares declined as much as 5.4% to 28.90 apiece on the BSE.

“This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 08, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company for consideration of sub-division of Equity Shares,” Julien Agro Infratech said in a BSE filing.

Julien Agro Infratech shares is a small-cap stock under 50 apiece. The company commands a market capitalisation of 57.88 crore and is engaged in the civil construction business.

Also Read | Granules India shares plunge 16% after USFDA inspection ends with 6 observations

For the year ended March 31, 2024, Julien Agro Infratech reported revenue of 21.34 crore. The company hopes to expand into real estate development on a large scale.

Julien Agro Infratech shares have gained over 11% in one month, while the stock is up more than 24% year-to-date (YTD).

At 2:10 pm, Julien Agro Infratech shares were trading 4.09% lower at 29.30 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹50: Julien Agro Infratech sets board meeting date to consider stock split. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.90
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.75 (2.53%)

Bharat Electronics

291.40
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.35 (1.16%)

Indus Towers

433.20
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
5.1 (1.19%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

343.40
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.1 (0.91%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Engineers India

227.85
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
18.25 (8.71%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,800.00
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
186.65 (7.14%)

Sundaram Finance

4,900.00
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
274.4 (5.93%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

728.05
03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
38.35 (5.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.00380.00
    Chennai
    72,220.00400.00
    Delhi
    72,890.00-1,030.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.001,440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue