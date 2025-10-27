Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 10% following Indian stock market rebound

Pavna Industries share price jumped 15% during Monday's trading session, reflecting the gains in the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, which bounced back on Monday, following a significant rally in global markets due to a softer-than-anticipated US inflation report that has rekindled expectations for Fed rate cuts.

Pavna Industries share price closed 8.55% higher at ₹38.33. The sentiment of the stock was driven by the domestic benchmark indices, where Nifty 50 index briefly crossed the important 26,000 level today, achieving this milestone for the second time this year. The index finished at 25,970, reflecting an increase of 0.66% or 172 points, while the BSE Sensex rose by 495 points (0.60%) to close at 84,745.

In the past week Pavna Industries share price rose 6.96%. Stock has been down 3.83% in the past quarter and fell 34.15% in the past year.

Pavna Industries has completed one stock split and declared bonus shares once since its listing on the BSE/NSE.

The most recent announcement regarding the stock split for Pavna Industries occurred on September 1, 2025, with a ratio of 10:1, while the latest bonus share declaration was made on September 5, 2022, at a ratio of 1:1. Pavna Industries declared an interim dividend of 10%, amounting to Re 1, in November 21, 2022.

Pavna Industries specializes in manufacturing and supplying high-quality, dependable automotive components, including Ignition Switches, Fuel Tank Caps, Latches, Auto Locks, Handles, Switches, Oil Pumps, Carburettors, Throttle Bodies, Fuel Cocks, Injection Systems, Casting Components, and various other automotive part solutions for vehicle applications. The company caters to the automotive, agricultural, and additional sectors globally, boasting a diverse range of products.

Pavna Industries Q1 results 2025 According to reports on August 8 for the April–June quarter, net profit experienced a significant decline of 47.5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

In Q1 FY26, the company reported a profit of ₹118.43 lakh, compared to ₹225.93 lakh during the same quarter last year and a decrease from ₹144.10 lakh noted in the March 2025 quarter. Simultaneously, operational revenue dropped by 24% YoY to ₹5,810.33 lakh for the period, as indicated in the exchange filing.