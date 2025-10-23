Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 20% after this update

Shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation jumped by almost 20% during Thursday's trading session after the company submitted the verified minutes from its 40th Annual General Meeting, which took place on September 26, 2025. This submission aligns with SEBI regulations and is meant for documentation purposes, showcasing the company's commitment to corporate governance standards.

The Company is a prominent logistics solution provider that specializes in transportation services. It offers a wide array of freight management and tailored logistics solutions supported by a single automated software system. At present, NECC provides services such as part truck load (PTL), full truck load (FTL), bulk transportation, over-dimensional cargo movements, warehousing, and third-party logistics (3PL).

It delivers seamless end-to-end supply chain solutions. The company provides services related to mining logistics, handling the transportation of chrome, iron, and manganese ore from mines to processing facilities and subsequently to end customers.

North Eastern Carrying announced a revenue of ₹69.25 crore, a net profit of ₹1.78 crore, and an EBITD of ₹5.46 crore as of August 7, 2025, for the first quarter of FY25-26.

On October 18, 2025, India Ratings and Research confirmed the firm's bank loan facility ratings at IND BBB with a stable outlook, indicative of its extensive operational history, moderate scale of operations, esteemed customer base, and forecasts for steady to improving revenue and profitability. Nonetheless, the ratings face limitations due to modest profit margins and prolonged periods for receivables.

The firm obtained a major contract from Tata Steel Limited to transport steel products using electric vehicles over the next five years, highlighting its dedication to growth in EV logistics.

North Eastern share price North Eastern share price today closed 6% higher at ₹21.70 apiece on the BSE.

In 2025, the North Eastern Carrying Corporation has experienced a notable downturn. As of October 2025, the stock was priced at roughly ₹20.4. During the past year, the stock has dropped by around 36%.

The company's financial results have faced difficulties, with net sales falling by about 11% year-over-year in the June quarter of 2025 and around 4% in the March 2025 quarter. Net profit witnessed a significant decline as well, plummeting by roughly 51.5% in the June quarter compared to the previous year and by 38.5% in the March quarter, as per reports.

