Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 3% despite stock market sell-off. Do you own?

Bhatia Communications & Retail shares finished Tuesday’s trade, 26 May, with a 3% gain at ₹24.85 apiece after the company reported healthy financial performance for both the March quarter and the full financial year FY26.

For the quarter ended March 2026, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹170 crore, registering a sharp growth of 64% compared to ₹103.77 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹171.94 crore, while profit before tax rose to ₹66.08 crore from ₹39.75 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit for the quarter increased 55% YoY to ₹45.49 crore from ₹29.31 crore.

On the operational front, total expenses during the quarter came in at ₹165.33 crore as against ₹100.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The operating profit stood at ₹6 crore, higher than the ₹3.92 crore reported in the same period last year, while operating margins came in marginally lower at 3.53%.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹591.43 crore, reflecting a growth of 34% from ₹442.72 crore reported in FY25.

Total income for the year came in at ₹595.25 crore compared to ₹444.69 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax increased to ₹226.73 crore from ₹183.12 crore in FY25, while net profit for the year rose 21% YoY to ₹167.64 crore from ₹138.17 crore reported in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company also announced a final dividend along with the financial results. “The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.01/- per equity share having a face value of ₹1/- each (1%) for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in its earnings filing.

“The final dividend recommended by the Board of Directors is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company and, if approved, will be paid within the prescribed timeline under the Companies Act, 2013,” it further added.

Bhatia Communications & Retail share price trend Although the shares closed higher in today’s trade, they continue to remain significantly below their recent peaks. The small-cap stock remained under pressure from September onward, falling in four out of the following six months through March and touching a low of ₹20.51 apiece.

The decline has left the stock trading 26% below its September 2025 peak of ₹33.60. The prolonged correction has also dragged the stock nearly 58% lower from its all-time high of ₹59.50 touched in October 2022.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock ended CY25 with a decline of 17.55%.

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