Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd witnessed strong buying throughout the Tuesday session. Bhatia Communications share price today opened upside at ₹37.40 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹40.40 per share, over 11% higher against the previous close of ₹36.27 per share. However, the small-ccap[[p stock priced under ₹50 failed to sustain at higher levels and finished at ₹38 per share, around 5% higher. The small-cap stock was expected to remain under the bulls' lens as the company had declared strong Q2 Results 2026 on Monday evenming alongwith 1% interim dividend for the eligible shareholders. The record date to finalise the eligible shareholder for the second interim dividend of the FY27 is already declared on 13 November 2026.

Bhatia Communications & Retail Q2 Results 2026 The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹540 crore declared its Q2 Results 2026 on Monday, posting strong growoth in income and profit, both in terms of yeearly and sequential basis. The small-cap company reported total income of ₹204 crore, up 51% YoY against ₹135 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The company's total income grew by more than 7% QoQ against the total income of ₹190 crore in the pprevious quarter.

Bhatia Communications posted a net profit of ₹7.50 crore in the Q2FY27, up more than 100% YoY against the net profit of ₹3.73 crore in the corresponding pperiod in the previous fiscal. The copmpany's net profit grew by nearly 10% QoQ. The company had reported a net pprofit of ₹6.82 crore inn the previous quarter in the current financial year.

Bhatia Communications dividend While declaring the Q2 Results 2026, the small-cap stock under ₹50 also declared second interim dividend, saying, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on November 02, 2026 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the company at Shop No. 307 to 311, First Floor, Bhatia Complex, Near Sosyo Circle, Bamroli Road, Bamroli, Surat, Chorasi, Gujarat, India, 394210, has declared an 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.01/- (1%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- to the shareholders for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders within the time prescribed under Companies Act, 2013."

As mentioned above, shares of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd finished with a market capitalisation of around ₹540 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹41.99 per share and its 552-week low is ₹17.99 per share. The stock is available for trade on the BSE only.