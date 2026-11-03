Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% after announcement of Q2 Results 2026, dividend | Up 65% in 6 months; do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd witnessed strong buying throughout the Tuesday session. Bhatia Communications share price today opened upside at ₹37.40 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹40.40 per share, over 11% higher against the previous close of ₹36.27 per share. However, the small-ccap[[p stock priced under ₹50 failed to sustain at higher levels and finished at ₹38 per share, around 5% higher. The small-cap stock was expected to remain under the bulls' lens as the company had declared strong Q2 Results 2026 on Monday evenming alongwith 1% interim dividend for the eligible shareholders. The record date to finalise the eligible shareholder for the second interim dividend of the FY27 is already declared on 13 November 2026.

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Bhatia Communications & Retail Q2 Results 2026 The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹540 crore declared its Q2 Results 2026 on Monday, posting strong growoth in income and profit, both in terms of yeearly and sequential basis. The small-cap company reported total income of ₹204 crore, up 51% YoY against ₹135 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The company's total income grew by more than 7% QoQ against the total income of ₹190 crore in the pprevious quarter.

Bhatia Communications posted a net profit of ₹7.50 crore in the Q2FY27, up more than 100% YoY against the net profit of ₹3.73 crore in the corresponding pperiod in the previous fiscal. The copmpany's net profit grew by nearly 10% QoQ. The company had reported a net pprofit of ₹6.82 crore inn the previous quarter in the current financial year.

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Bhatia Communications dividend While declaring the Q2 Results 2026, the small-cap stock under ₹50 also declared second interim dividend, saying, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on November 02, 2026 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the company at Shop No. 307 to 311, First Floor, Bhatia Complex, Near Sosyo Circle, Bamroli Road, Bamroli, Surat, Chorasi, Gujarat, India, 394210, has declared an 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.01/- (1%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- to the shareholders for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders within the time prescribed under Companies Act, 2013."

As mentioned above, shares of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd finished with a market capitalisation of around ₹540 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹41.99 per share and its 552-week low is ₹17.99 per share. The stock is available for trade on the BSE only.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).