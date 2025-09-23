Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% after this MoU for 52 MW solar power project

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Sep 2025, 10:25 AM IST
RDB Infrastructure And Power shares surged by almost 5% following the company's signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stargen Power to implement a solar power project valued at 225 crore across five locations near Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The company stated that the duration for executing the order is one year from the commissioning of all locations, with any additional extensions to be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

