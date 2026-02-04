Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% on BSE following Dalal Street rally; do you own?

Tiger Logistics share price climbed over 5% on February 4, extending recent gains. The small-cap stock saw strong buying interest in early trade, with volumes picking up, even as broader market sentiment remained mixed.

Tiger Logistics share price today opened at ₹32 per share on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹33.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹31.99 apiece.

Tiger Logistics has recently presented its Compliance Certificate for the Structured Digital Database (SDD) for the quarter ending 31 December 2025, demonstrating strong systems for tracking and protecting unpublished price-sensitive data according to SEBI regulations.

Last year, Tiger Logistics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia's H2 Invest to collaborate on building infrastructure for the transportation and storage of liquid hydrogen in India.

The objective of this partnership is to establish a robust basis for India's hydrogen supply chain by incorporating cutting-edge cryogenic technology from H2 Invest into the local logistics framework.

In Q1FY26, the firm announced net sales amounting to ₹102.52 crore and a net profit of ₹4.71 crore. The yearly results indicated a revenue increase of 123.2%, reaching ₹536.31 crore, and a net profit growth of 108.4%, totaling ₹27.01 crore in FY25 when compared to FY24.

In April 2025, the company secured substantial logistics contracts with public-sector entities, such as BHEL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), enhancing its role in freight operations for government and public sector units. Furthermore, it expanded its partnership with other public sector undertakings, including BEML and the Airport Authority of India.

Company details Tiger Logistics is a well-known global provider of logistics solutions that offers a wide range of services. The company specializes in air freight and ocean freight forwarding, logistics for defense and projects, transportation services, and customs clearance.

In 2023, the company introduced its digital platform, FreightJar, aimed at streamlining the freight booking process and providing competitive pricing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).