Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 8% despite volatility in the Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹50 — Mercury EV-Tech — gained 8% in the intraday trade on Wednesday, August 20, despite volatility in the Indian stock market.
Mercury EV-Tech share price opened at ₹48 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening, Mercury EV-Tech share price was more than 5% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹45.56 on the BSE.
The small-cap stock under ₹50 thereafter extended gains to touch an intraday high of ₹49.60, translating into a 9% upside for Mercury EV-Tech share price.
The gains for small-cap stocks under ₹50 came on a day when the Indian stock market remained weak and the benchmark Sensex remained range-bound.
Marcury EV-Tech share price had dipped to a 52-week low of ₹45 on Tuesday. However, it staged a sharp rebound in trade today.
While Mercury EV-Tech shares have lost 50% year-to-date, they are still up 8,090% in the last five years. As a result, the sock has emerged as a multibagger, delivering massive returns to long-term investors.
Mercury EV-Tech had recently reported Q1 2025 net profit of ₹1.63 crore at the consolidated level. This marked more than threefold gains in the net profit from ₹0.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The revenue from operations for Mercury EV-Tech stood at ₹22.56 crore during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026, or Q1FY26, marking an over five-fold rise compared to ₹3.87 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd., incorporated in 1986, is in the business of manufacturing and trading electric cars and other related renewable energy goods.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
