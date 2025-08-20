Subscribe

Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 8% despite volatility in the Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Despite a turbulent Indian stock market, small-cap stock under 50 - Mercury EV-Tech - soared 8% in intraday trading. It had recently reported impressive Q1 results.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated20 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under 50 — Mercury EV-Tech — gained 8% in the intraday trade on Wednesday, August 20, despite volatility in the Indian stock market.

Mercury EV-Tech share price opened at 48 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening, Mercury EV-Tech share price was more than 5% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of 45.56 on the BSE. 

The small-cap stock under 50 thereafter extended gains to touch an intraday high of 49.60, translating into a 9% upside for Mercury EV-Tech share price.

 

The gains for small-cap stocks under 50 came on a day when the Indian stock market remained weak and the benchmark Sensex remained range-bound.

Marcury EV-Tech share price had dipped to a 52-week low of 45 on Tuesday. However, it staged a sharp rebound in trade today.

While Mercury EV-Tech shares have lost 50% year-to-date, they are still up 8,090% in the last five years. As a result, the sock has emerged as a multibagger, delivering massive returns to long-term investors.

 

Mercury EV-Tech Q1 Results

Mercury EV-Tech had recently reported Q1 2025 net profit of 1.63 crore at the consolidated level. This marked more than threefold gains in the net profit from 0.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The revenue from operations for Mercury EV-Tech stood at 22.56 crore during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026, or Q1FY26, marking an over five-fold rise compared to 3.87 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd., incorporated in 1986, is in the business of manufacturing and trading electric cars and other related renewable energy goods.

