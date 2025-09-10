Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps after acquisition of AI-driven defence solutions company

Ujjval Jauhari
Published10 Sep 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹50 gains (Pixabay)

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announcing the outcome of Board Meeting on the exchanges said that the board has approved the planned acquisition of 3P Vision, a top defence technology company with expertise in artificial intelligence, drones, and surveillance systems, through the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI).

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has executed Letter of Intent (LOI) for Proposed Acquisition of 3P Vision to Enhance AI-Driven Defence Capabilities.

The goal of the acquisition is to improve Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited's standing in the national security and defence technology industries in India.

By integrating 3P Vision's cutting-edge technology, the Small-cap stock under 50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will be better equipped to provide next-generation defense solutions powered by artificial intelligence.

This calculated action also supports the country's goals of independence and homeland security technology development, as per the company.

Small-cap stock under 50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions- Other Developments

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) revealed a number of noteworthy advancements earlier in August that point to a resurgence in business momentum:

Significant US Contract Win: The business was awarded a $3.20 million contract by a U.S. customer for BluHealth, their all-inclusive healthcare platform. The agreement includes Select Client Implementation Services, which are anticipated to yield significant profits and enable healthcare systems to operate more efficiently with complete visibility into program delivery.

Small-cap stock under 50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price movement

On Wednesday, the share price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions opened at 30,47 on the BSE. When the market opened, the share price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions was up just over 2% from Tuesday's closing price of 29.85. Following that, the price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' stock increased and reached an intraday high of 30.95, representing gains of over 3.7% during Wednesday's intraday trading.

