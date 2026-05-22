Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps after these corporate updates

Sindhu Trade Links on Friday approved a series of strategic transactions, including acquisitions and preferential issuance of securities, aimed at strengthening and consolidating its asset portfolio.

The company’s board, on Friday, approved an increase in the authorised share capital from ₹156 crore, divided into 156 crore equity shares of ₹1 each, to 196 crore, comprising 186 crore equity shares and 10 crore preference shares of ₹1 each.

The board also approved the corresponding alteration to the Capital Clause of the company’s Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

As part of the strategic restructuring exercise, the board approved the acquisition of a 78.26% stake in Advent Coal Resources, including a 53.67% stake from a related party.

The acquisition will be carried out through a share-swap arrangement, under which Sindhu Trade Links will issue up to 30.04 crore equity shares for ₹23.20 per share, including a premium of ₹22.20 per share, on a preferential basis.

The board also approved the acquisition of a 50.10% stake in Sainik Mining and Allied Services from existing shareholders through the issuance of up to 9.71 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at ₹23.20 per share.

The CCPS will be convertible into equity shares on a 1:1 basis and will rank pari passu with existing equity shares. Both transactions are subject to shareholder approval at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for June 18, 2026, as well as approvals from relevant regulatory authorities.

The company said the acquisitions are intended to strengthen its portfolio and expand its presence across key infrastructure and mining-related businesses.

The board also approved the draft notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders to seek approval for the proposed transactions and related matters.

The EGM is scheduled to be held on June 18, 2026. Additionally, the board appointed Ms Payal Sharma, Practising Company Secretary, as the scrutiniser to oversee the remote e-voting and e-voting process during the EGM fairly and transparently.

Shares recover over 35% in under two months The company’s shares have staged a strong recovery, surging 35.44% in under two months. However, the stock is still 32% below its 52-week high of ₹39.25, touched in July 2025.

Meanwhile, it hit its 52-week low of ₹17.72 in January 2026. The scrip has delivered positive returns across shorter timeframes, rising 11% in one week, 5% in one month, and 12% in six months.

Moreover, it has gained 24% over the past one year and delivered multibagger returns of 1,240% over the last five years.