Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite sell-off in stock market today; here's why

Sindhu Trade Links shares rose over 6% amid a market sell-off, following the board's approval for a growth strategy in lithium and rare earth mining. The company plans to explore investment opportunities domestically and internationally, while also focusing on solar power projects in the future.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Jul 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 jumps despite sell-off in stock market today; here's why
Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite sell-off in stock market today; here's why (Pixabay)

Small-cap stock Sindhu Trade Links rose over 6% on Thursday's session despite sell-off in stock market today. The Small-cap stock was trading in green following the board of directors of the company approved plan of exploration of opportunities in lithium and rare earth mining.

The company announced in an exchange filing that the board has evaluated and approved to implement a long-term growth strategy centered on critical minerals and metals, building on India's National Critical Mineral Mission and the rising global demand for these resources driven by infrastructure development.

The company will seek potential investment and acquisition opportunities in the sectors of Lithium Mining and rare Earth Element (REE) mining, both domestically and internationally, as well as in the mining of metals like Iron Ore, which are essential for infrastructure development in India and worldwide.

Also Read | Small-cap multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

According to the exchange filing, the board also reviewed and approved the pursuit of acquiring mines in Indonesia that come with integrated infrastructure and a solid track record of successful greenfield mines along with related facilities. Additionally, the board discussed the possibility of investing in a solar power project in the future.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is a multifaceted company mainly concentrating on logistics and transportation services. The company’s subsidiaries operate in various fields, including media, international coal mining, and power generation from biomass.

Also Read | Gabriel India hits 20% upper circuit on restructuring plan. Details here

In the quarterly results for Q4FY25, the company disclosed net sales of 297.35 crore and a net loss of 58.98 crore, while in its half-yearly figures for H2FY25, it reported net sales of 807.46 crore along with a net loss of 66.45 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY25, the company recorded net sales amounting to 1,731.10 crore (a 3% increase year-over-year) and a net profit of 121.59 crore (up 72% year-over-year). Additionally, the company reduced its debt by 63.4 percent, bringing it down to 372 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

 

Sindhu Trade Links share price today

Sindhu Trade Links share price today opened at 33.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock an intraday high of 34.74 per share, and an intraday low of 31.70 apiece.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹50: NBFC allots 600 commercial papers to SBI

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Sindhu Trade Links share price are trading flat in today’s session. However, the stock had witnessed decent traction recently, rallying from 24 to 38 before retracing to 33, thereby giving up around 50% of its recent gains. Overall, the broader uptrend is expected to continue, with immediate support seen around 30, while resistance lies in the 35–36 zone.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite sell-off in stock market today; here's why
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.