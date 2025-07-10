Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite sell-off in stock market today; here's why

Small-cap stock Sindhu Trade Links rose over 6% on Thursday's session despite sell-off in stock market today. The Small-cap stock was trading in green following the board of directors of the company approved plan of exploration of opportunities in lithium and rare earth mining.

The company announced in an exchange filing that the board has evaluated and approved to implement a long-term growth strategy centered on critical minerals and metals, building on India's National Critical Mineral Mission and the rising global demand for these resources driven by infrastructure development.

The company will seek potential investment and acquisition opportunities in the sectors of Lithium Mining and rare Earth Element (REE) mining, both domestically and internationally, as well as in the mining of metals like Iron Ore, which are essential for infrastructure development in India and worldwide.

According to the exchange filing, the board also reviewed and approved the pursuit of acquiring mines in Indonesia that come with integrated infrastructure and a solid track record of successful greenfield mines along with related facilities. Additionally, the board discussed the possibility of investing in a solar power project in the future.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is a multifaceted company mainly concentrating on logistics and transportation services. The company’s subsidiaries operate in various fields, including media, international coal mining, and power generation from biomass.

In the quarterly results for Q4FY25, the company disclosed net sales of ₹297.35 crore and a net loss of ₹58.98 crore, while in its half-yearly figures for H2FY25, it reported net sales of ₹807.46 crore along with a net loss of ₹66.45 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY25, the company recorded net sales amounting to ₹1,731.10 crore (a 3% increase year-over-year) and a net profit of ₹121.59 crore (up 72% year-over-year). Additionally, the company reduced its debt by 63.4 percent, bringing it down to ₹372 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Sindhu Trade Links share price today Sindhu Trade Links share price today opened at ₹33.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock an intraday high of ₹34.74 per share, and an intraday low of ₹31.70 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Sindhu Trade Links share price are trading flat in today’s session. However, the stock had witnessed decent traction recently, rallying from ₹24 to ₹38 before retracing to ₹33, thereby giving up around 50% of its recent gains. Overall, the broader uptrend is expected to continue, with immediate support seen around ₹30, while resistance lies in the ₹35–36 zone.

